In the latest development in the multi-crore Mahadev app scam, a courier has retracted his statement against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel and other politicians.

Asim Das, the alleged cash courier, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Mahadev betting app case told the court that he had been framed as part of a conspiracy and he had never delivered cash to politicians.

"Das had written a letter from the jail to the Director of the ED and also sent copies to higher authorities including the Prime Minister's Office on November 17 stating that he was being implicated in the case and the central investigating agency forced him to sign a statement in English, a language he does not understand," lawyer Shoaib Alvi said.

Das and constable Bhim Singh Yadav were arrested by the ED on November 3.

The duo were on Friday produced before Ajay Singh Rajput, a special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases. The court extended their judicial custody for seven days.

Mahadev betting app case: What courier Asim Das said Asim Das in his letter said he had visited Dubai twice in October this year after being called by Shubham Soni, a childhood friend. The trips were arranged by Soni, he said. Soni is one of the key accused in the case, as per the ED.

In the letter, Das said that Soni wanted to start a construction business in Chhattisgarh and asked Das to work for him.

On the day he was arrested, Das was asked to pick up a car parked in the parking lot of the Raipur airport (after landing at the airport) and check into a hotel on the VIP road in Raipur. Later he was asked to park on the road where a person put bags of cash in the car and left, lawyer Alvi said in court on Friday.

"I was asked over the phone to go back to my hotel room and after some time ED officials came to my room and took me with them," Das claimed in the letter. "Later, I realized that I was being implicated. I have never supplied money or any other assistance to any political leaders or workers," said Das.

What ED said On the day of Das' arrest on 3 November, the anti-money laundering agency said, "Forensic analysis and a statement made by 'cash courier' Das claimed that Mahadev betting app promoters had paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel".

Das was arrested in Raipur after ₹5.39 crore in cash was found in his possession, the ED said, adding that he had been sent by the app promoters from the UAE to deliver a large amount of cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress Party. "Das has admitted that the seized funds were arranged by the Mahadev app promoters to be delivered to one politician 'Baghel' for upcoming election expenses in the state of Chhattisgarh," the agency alleged in a statement.

CM Baghel denied the allegation and accused the BJP of misusing the ED as it anticipated defeat in the elections.

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 were held in 2 phases on 7 and 17 November 2023 in the state. The Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023 will be announced on 3 December 2023.

