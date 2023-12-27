Mahadev betting app owner Sourabh Chandrakar detained in Dubai: Reports

Mahadev app owner Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the main promoters of the online betting application, has been detained in Dubai on December 27, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He has been put under ‘house detention’ as of now and the Indian authorities are working through diplomatic channels to get him deported.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may also file a fresh charge sheet in this multi-crore money laundering case soon, said the officials to the news agency.

According to sources, Chandrakar's location in Dubai has been intimated to the federal agency.

Earlier, the ED, in its first charge sheet filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur, had named Chandrakar and co-accused Ravi Uppal along with some others.

In that charge sheet, the ED had quoted the statement of Dilip Chandrakar, the uncle of Sourabh Chandrakar, that before Sourabh went to Dubai in 2019 he ran a juice shop named 'juice factory' along with his brother in Bhillai town of Chhattisgarh.

The ED claimed that Sourabh Chandrakar got married at Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE in February 2023 and about ₹200 crore ‘in cash’ were spent for this event in which private jets were hired to ferry his relatives from India to the UAE and celebrities were paid to perform.

The ED is also expected to file a supplementary charge sheet in this case against two people arrested by it in November from Chhattisgarh - alleged cash courier Asim Das and police constable Bheem Yadav.

The new development comes a week after 43-year-old Uppal, another promoter of the betting and gaming app, was detained by local authorities in Dubai on a red notice issued by Interpol at the behest of the ED.

Both the businessmen are being probed by the ED in the money laundering case linked to alleged illegal betting through online apps – about ₹6,000 crore, apart from investigations by the Chhattisgarh and Mumbai Police.

Earlier in the day, Deepak Nepali – the prime suspect involved in the betting app case under the National Security Act, was arrested from Chhattisgarh's Durg district. The joint operation was carried out by Durg Crime Branch and Vaishali Nagar Police.

Nepali hails from Chhattisgarh's Vaishali Nagar and was directly involved in the procurement of fake IDs so that the fraudulent activities of the betting racket continue.

With agency inputs.



