Mahadev app scam: ED attaches fresh assets worth ₹388 crore

The ED has attached assets worth ₹ 388 crore in the Mahadev online betting case. The total assets seized amount to ₹ 2,295.61 crore, with several arrests made. The investigation is ongoing, linked to money laundering and online betting operations.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth nearly ₹388 crore in the money laundering probe related to the Mahadev online betting case, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case allegedly involves several high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.

The assets include investments made by Mauritius-based company Tano Investment Opportunities Fund, which is related to Dubai-based "hawala operator" Hari Shankar Tibrewal through FPI and FDI and properties in Chhattisgarh, Mumbai, and Madhya Pradesh in the name of promoters of various betting apps and websites, panel operators, and associates of the promoters, the report said citing an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total assets are valued at ₹387.99 crore. The ED is currently investigating Tibrewal regarding this case.

The agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) provisions has issued multiple orders. This latest order with assets worth ₹2,295.61 crore have been either attached, frozen or seized, the report said.

The ED has filed four chargesheets and has arrested eleven people in this case so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its earlier probe into the Mahadev Online Betting app, the ED claimed that several high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chattisgarh were allegedly involved. Both Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, the two main promoters of the app, are from Chhattisgarh.

The app is an umbrella syndicate that arranges online platforms to enable betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs, and launder money through Benami bank accounts, the report said citing ED.

The agency has so far seized or frozen assets worth ₹2,295.61 crore. This includes cash worth ₹19.36 crore, valuables amounting ₹16.68 crore, and movable assets such as bank balances and securities worth ₹1,729.17 crore, according to an ANI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, ED issued two provisional orders attaching assets worth ₹142.86 crore.

In November 2023, the ED investigated money laundering networks related to the Mahadev betting app and recovered ₹5.39 crore cash and ₹15.59 crore bank balance. The agency had also summoned many Bollywood actors and celebrities who are allegedly linked to the case.