Mahadev app scam: ED freezes shares worth ₹1,100 crore bought using 'fake accounts'
According to the ED, the prime accused was involved in manipulation of stock market in collusion with the promoters of the listed companies
During investigation in the Mahadev betting app case, the Enforcement Directorate revealed that several dummy accounts and fake bank entities were being used to invest nearly ₹1,100 crore in the stock market. Till the investigation completes, the ED will keep these shares frozen.