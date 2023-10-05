Actors Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma get ED summons in Mahadev betting case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actors Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actors Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The development came less than a day after fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor was asked to appear before the probe agency for questioning on October 6. The online betting platform came under scrutiny in February this year following a lavish ₹200 crore wedding that saw celebrity performances in UAE.