Mahadev betting app case: ED conducts raid in West Bengal, Mumbai, NCR
Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at multiple locations in Mahadev app probe, including West Bengal, Mumbai, and NCR, as per ANI.
The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at more than 15 locations across the country as part of the Mahadev app probe. The raids are being conducted in West Bengal, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the ANI news agency.
