Mahadev betting app case: ED files first chargesheet against 14 accused including Sourabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal
Mahadev betting app case: ED submitted in the court that it has provisionally attached ₹41 crore worth of proceeds of crime, the total amount of which can cross ₹6,000 crore
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed its first chargesheet in the Mahadev online betting app case. The federal agency has named 14 accused in the case including the promoter of the Mahadev betting app Sourabh Chandrakar and his associate Ravi Uppal. In its chargesheet, filed at a special PMLA court in Raipur ED submitted in the court that it has provisionally attached ₹41 crore worth of proceeds of crime, the total amount of which can cross ₹6,000 crore.