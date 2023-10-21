Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed its first chargesheet in the Mahadev online betting app case. The federal agency has named 14 accused in the case including the promoter of the Mahadev betting app Sourabh Chandrakar and his associate Ravi Uppal. In its chargesheet, filed at a special PMLA court in Raipur ED submitted in the court that it has provisionally attached ₹41 crore worth of proceeds of crime, the total amount of which can cross ₹6,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the news platform India Today, Sourabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, Vikas Chapariya, Chandrabhushan Verma, Sourabh Chandrakar's brother Satish Chandrakar, Anil Dammani, Sunil Dammani, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja, Punaram Verma, Shiv Kumar Verma, Punaram Verma, Yashoda Verma and Pawan Nathani are the 14 accused in the case in ED's first chargesheet.

Mahadev betting app case: Shraddha Kapoor likely to appear before ED today Earlier, celebrities including actor Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan were summoned by the central agency for the promotion of Mahadev betting app, and comedian Kapil Sharma was summoned to attend the lavish success party of the Mahadev betting app in Dubai.

Mahadev betting app case ED has alleged that Mahadev's online book app operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio. It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enroll new users, create IDs, and launder money through a layered web of Benami bank accounts. The application provides online casino and betting platforms- activities that the illegal in India or operate under strict supervision of the government.

Sourabh Chandrakar who earlier worked as a juice vendor and his associate Ravi Uppal are the founders of this application and the duo currently resides in Dubai.

Recently, the wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar made several headlines as it was reported that he spent 200 crores on his wedding in Dubai for which his family members were ferried on private jets from India and celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani were present.

