In the latest update in the Mahadev betting app case, the accused Shubham Soni said he paid ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel to set up his gambling business in Dubai.

The video of Soni was released by the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election. Mahadev app among 22 illegal online betting platforms blocked by MeitY “Accused Shubham Soni sitting in Dubai has narrated the entire story of the Mahadev app in this video about who is connected to this betting app. He has clearly said that CM Baghel, his son Bittu, his political advisor Vinod Verma, and an IPS officer were involved in this syndicate. Baghel has no moral right to remain on the post even for a minute," BJP's central media convener Siddharth Nath Singh wrote on the platform X. In the video, a man identifies himself as Shubham Soni and claims he is the owner of the Mahadev Book betting app. Chhattisgarh CM alleges BJP-PM Modi links to online betting app: ‘Why was the Mahadev app not closed?’ He claimed ₹508 crore has been given to "Baghel saheb" and others so far. “Despite giving money, my work is not getting done. I don't understand what to do with this system. ED has started action against me. My last request to our Indian government is to help me. I am trapped in this political system. I want to get out of it. I have evidence regarding the money I have given. Please help me. I want to go back to India. I am scared", he says.

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, which is locked in an electoral battle with the BJP, said the video is a conspiracy by the BJP.

“The BJP has failed to take on Congress in the state and therefore it has resorted to such conspiracies. Anyone can release a video and claim himself to be the owner of Mahadev app while Saurabh Chandrakar is said to be the main accused in the case. People of Chhattisgarh will teach a lesson to BJP in the elections," Congress state communication wing president Sushi Anand Shukla said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the illegal betting app syndicate and raided Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh.

Notably, the Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, at the request of ED.

