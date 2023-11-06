Mahadev betting app case: 'Paid ₹508 cr to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel,' accused claims | Video
Mahadev Betting app case: The BJP releases a video in which an accused Shubham Soni claims to have paid ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for his gambling business in Dubai
In the latest update in the Mahadev betting app case, the accused Shubham Soni said he paid ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel to set up his gambling business in Dubai.
The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, which is locked in an electoral battle with the BJP, said the video is a conspiracy by the BJP.
“The BJP has failed to take on Congress in the state and therefore it has resorted to such conspiracies. Anyone can release a video and claim himself to be the owner of Mahadev app while Saurabh Chandrakar is said to be the main accused in the case. People of Chhattisgarh will teach a lesson to BJP in the elections," Congress state communication wing president Sushi Anand Shukla said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the illegal betting app syndicate and raided Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh.
Notably, the Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, at the request of ED.
