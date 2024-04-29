Sahil Khan held in Mahadev betting app case: Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah among Bollywood stars questioned so far
Actor Sahil Khan sent to police custody till May 1 in Mahadev betting app case. Other Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tamannaah Bhatia questioned for promoting the app.
Mumbai news: Actor Sahil Khan has been sent to police custody till May 1 in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Mumbai's special investigation team (SIT) apprehended Khan from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court dismissed his bail plea.