Actor Sahil Khan sent to police custody till May 1 in Mahadev betting app case. Other Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tamannaah Bhatia questioned for promoting the app.

Mumbai news: Actor Sahil Khan has been sent to police custody till May 1 in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Mumbai's special investigation team (SIT) apprehended Khan from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court dismissed his bail plea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The well-known actor for his work in Bollywood films like Aladdin, Excuse Me, and Style is one of the 32 others charged with promoting the betting application. Other Bollywood celebrities have also been questioned in the Mahadev betting app case.

Mahadev Betting App Scam: List of Bollywood stars questioned so far - Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor: The Enforcement Directorate summoned the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars last year for allegedly receiving payments for promoting the app. They were questioned to provide insight into the source of money received. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi: The federal agencies revealed that the celebrities were paid through hawala transactions for the Mahadev betting app promotion. They were called from a wedding in Dubai in February this year.

- Tamannaah Bhatia: The actor has been summoned recently into the betting app, also known as Fairplay app. Maharashtra cyber cell has called Bhatia for questioning in connection with the alleged promotion of viewing the IPL 2024 matches on the Fairplay betting app.

- Badshah, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez: Mumbai Police has already recorded statements of Badshah, Dutt, and Fernandez in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Mahadev betting app case? The SIT has been investigating the alleged unlawful transactions between the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app and some financial and real estate firms in the state. As per the FIR registered by the police, the size of the scam is about ₹15,000 crore.

An investigation is underway against Shail Khan and 31 other individuals. Police said the probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment.

The FIR stated that Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni, and Anil Agrawal, the promoters of the Mahadev book app, established an online platform for live online betting and engaged in gambling via social media sites including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The promoters established various platforms and used panel operators and branch operators to carry out illicit online betting activities. According to the FIR, they divided the remaining funds to panel operators and branch operators after keeping 70–80% of their illicit profits for themselves.

After the lockdown was put in place in 2020 (due to the COVID-19 epidemic), the promoters and panel operators reportedly made about ₹450 crore a month via the online betting app. The FIR stated that the panel operators used multiple bank accounts to transmit illicit funds to app promoters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!