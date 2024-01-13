Mahadev Betting App Money Laundering Case: Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 under PMLA
The ED has arrested two individuals in connection with the Mahadev online betting and gaming app case. They face charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and have been remanded to ED custody until January 17.
In the ongoing money laundering investigation into the Mahadev online betting and gaming app case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two individuals, Nitin Tibrewal from Kolkata and Amit Agrawal from Raipur, officials said on January 13.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message