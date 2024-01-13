In the ongoing money laundering investigation into the Mahadev online betting and gaming app case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two individuals, Nitin Tibrewal from Kolkata and Amit Agrawal from Raipur, officials said on January 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tibrewal and Agrawal face charges under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported. They were presented before a special court in Raipur on January 12, and the ED lawyer, Saurabh Pandey said the court has remanded them to ED custody until January 17.

Allegations against Nitin Tibrewal Tibrewal, described as a "close associate" of accused Vikash Chapparia, is alleged to have acquired undisclosed properties in Dubai and holds a significant stake in a foreign portfolio investment (FPI) company, where Chapparia is also a shareholder, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ED sources suspect that these assets were obtained using the proceeds of crime from Mahadev app profits, it added.

Involvement of Amit Agrawal Amit Agrawal, a relative of another accused, Anil Kumar Agrawal, is alleged to have received funds from the Mahadev app via Anil, as per the PTI report. Agrawal's wife is reported to have jointly purchased properties with Anil Dammani, another accused in the case.

Background Earlier the ED arrested alleged accused Asim Das, Bheem Singh Yadav, Chandrabhushan Verma, Anil and Sunil Dammani, and Satish Chandrakar. The agency stated that the illicit funds generated by the app were used for bribing politicians and bureaucrats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several celebrities and Bollywood actors have also been summoned by the agency for questioning regarding their connections with the online betting platform and the payment methods involved.

ED has filed two charge sheets in the Mahadev app case, including against the main promoters, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. The two promoters were recently detained in Dubai based on an Interpol red notice, and ED is working on their deportation or extradition to India.

The first charge sheet alleges that Chandrakar spent around ₹200 crore in cash for his wedding in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, in February 2023. The agency claims that private jets were hired to transport Chandrakar's relatives, and celebrities were paid for performances. The projected proceeds of crime in this case are estimated at ₹6,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ED previously asserted that Mahadev app promoters paid approximately ₹508 crore to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. These claims, made just before the state assembly polls, were denied by Baghel, who labeled them as attempts to malign his image. The Congress party termed it as vendetta politics by the Centre.

Chandrakar and Uppal, originally from Bhilai town in Chhattisgarh, are associated with the Mahadev online betting app, which is accused of facilitating illegal betting websites.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!