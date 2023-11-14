The Burman duo – Dabur Group Chairman Mohit V. Burman and Director Gaurav V. Burman – has been listed in an FIR lodged by Mumbai Police in the Mahadev betting app case. It also includes Bollywood actor Sahil Khan and 28 other accused, ANI reported.

However, Dabur issued an official statement and rejected any such information. “We have not received any communication on any such FIR. If this information is indeed true, it appears to be a mischievous act driven by malicious intent and is devoid of any facts," the statement read as quoted by MoneyControl. “We categorically deny the allegations and firmly believe that a thorough investigation will vindicate our position and demonstrate the unfounded nature of these allegations. We trust that the legal process will unveil the true nature of this malicious attempt to tarnish our reputation," it added.

Social worker Prakash Bankar filed the first complaint with the Matunga Police, claiming that the betting app had defrauded thousands of people out of over ₹15,000 crore.

The FIR was registered on November 7 and police have invoked sections 420,465,467,468,471,120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code, the IT Act, and the Gambling Act. Currently, a probe is underway into the betting app scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the illegal betting app syndicate and earlier raided Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh. Notably, the Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, at the request of ED.

The owners of the Mahadev app are currently in custody, having been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged money laundering.

The ED had earlier said a forensic analysis and a statement made by a "cash courier" had led to the “startling allegation" of ₹508 crore being paid to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel by Mahadev app promoters.

The federal agency had said that Mahadev's online book app operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio.

It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enroll new users, create IDs, and launder money through a layered web of Benami bank accounts. The application provides online casino and betting platforms- activities that the illegal in India or operate under strict supervision of the government.

Sourabh Chandrakar who earlier worked as a juice vendor and his associate Ravi Uppal are the founders of this application and the duo currently resides in Dubai.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.