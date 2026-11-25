The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Delhi-based lawyer for allegedly receiving more than ₹15 crore from Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind of the Mahadev online betting app scam, on the promise of influencing judges, advocates and government officials connected with the case, according to a PTI report.

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The accused, Himanshu Shekhar, was reportedly remanded to the ED's custody until November 28 by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur late Monday night.

The remand came hours after the Bombay High Court set aside a Mumbai court order that had rejected the agency's request for his transit remand.

ED counsel Sourabh Kumar Pande told PTI that Chandrakar had named Shekhar during his custodial interrogation and alleged that the lawyer had promised to manage people in the government and judicial system, including judges and advocates.

According to the agency cited by PTI, Chandrakar told investigators that he had paid Shekhar ₹15 crore, followed by additional amounts in smaller instalments. The ED subsequently issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the lawyer to prevent him from leaving the country.

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Lawyer detained at Mumbai airport while attempting to fly to Dubai Shekhar was reportedly detained by immigration officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 3 pm on November 20, when he was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai.

He was subsequently handed over to the Customs Department, which informed the ED about the lookout circular, Pande said.

An ED team from Raipur reached Mumbai and took Shekhar into custody at around 1.10 am on November 21. After questioning him, the agency produced him before a special court in Mumbai at approximately 2.45 pm the same day and sought transit remand to take him to Raipur for further investigation.

However, the Mumbai court rejected the application, citing procedural grounds. According to the ED's counsel, the court observed that Shekhar should have been produced during the first session of working hours rather than towards the end of the 24-hour period.

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The dispute also involved the calculation of the period of detention. The ED maintained that the clock began ticking at 1.10 am on November 21, when its officials formally took Shekhar into custody.

The Mumbai court, however, considered his detention to have started at 3.03 pm on November 20, when immigration officials first detained him under the LOC.

The court subsequently directed Shekhar to appear before the ED's Raipur office on November 23.

Also Read | Who is Saurabh Chandrakar? A juice shop worker to Mahadev betting app mastermind

Bombay High Court overturns Mumbai court order The ED challenged the Mumbai special court's decision before the Bombay High Court, which quashed the order on Monday, clearing the way for the agency to proceed with the arrest in Raipur.

Shekhar's lawyer, Faizal Rizvi, disputed the ED's account of the subsequent events.

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Rizvi claimed that the agency had told the Bombay High Court that his client failed to appear before its Raipur office, whereas Shekhar had actually reached the office at 4.25 pm on Monday.

He further said that Shekhar was arrested after reaching the office.

The defence has also approached the special court in Raipur seeking directions to preserve CCTV footage and entry registers of the ED office.

According to Rizvi, these records could be produced before the Supreme Court in any future legal proceedings.

Chandrakar extradited from Oman, lodged in Raipur jail The alleged payment to Shekhar is linked to the wider investigation into the Mahadev online betting app network.

Chandrakar, who was extradited from Oman earlier this month following an operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is currently lodged in Raipur Central Jail in judicial custody.

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The ED has alleged that illegal betting operations through the Mahadev app and associated money-laundering activities continued, with the total proceeds of crime estimated to have exceeded ₹92,000 crore.

Investigative agencies have alleged that Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, both natives of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, promoted the Mahadev Book App and ran an online betting network through a system of panel and branch operators.

The alleged network involved payments described as protection money to police personnel, administrative officials and influential political figures to facilitate its operations.

How the Mahadev betting network allegedly operated According to investigative agencies, Chandrakar and other promoters operated from Dubai, which they allegedly treated as the network's headquarters.

The promoters are accused of recruiting several youths from Chhattisgarh to work as managers, supervisors and other staff members to run the betting operations.

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The alleged network functioned through multiple panels and branches, allowing betting activities to be conducted across locations.

The ED's investigation has reportedly focused on the alleged generation and laundering of proceeds from these operations, as well as the suspected involvement of officials and influential individuals who may have helped the network function.

With inputs from PTI report.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.