A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned actors Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, they have sought one week time to revert to the central probing agency, reported News18 on 6 October.

As per details, Kapil Sharma informed the probing agency about his shoot abroad due to which he will not be able to appear on Friday, while Huma and Hina have cited personal reasons.

Earlier on 5 October, all three were summoned in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, as the online betting platform came under scrutiny in February this year following a lavish ₹200 crore wedding that saw celebrity performances in UAE.

Officials say that the Mahadev Online Book Betting app is an umbrella syndicate that enabled illegal betting websites to enroll new users, create user IDs, and the laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts. The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppalis is believed to have run its operations from Dubai. Meanwhile, bribes were paid out to senior government functionaries as ‘protection money’.

The ED has conducted raids at 39 locations and seized illegal assets worth ₹417 crore in connection with the case. A PMLA special court at Raipur had also issued non-bailable warrants against the suspects.

According to an ANI report quoting sources, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebrities (from the film and sports industries) are also believed to have carried out promotional activities for the Mahadev betting app.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier said that it had successfully identified the major players involved in the money laundering operations. Four people were arrested last month after searches in Chhattisgarh – including the chief liaison of the betting syndicate.

With agency inputs.

