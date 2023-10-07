Mahadev betting case: Actors Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan seek one week from Enforcement Directorate
As per details, Kapil Sharma informed the probing agency about his shoot abroad due to which he will not be able to appear on Friday, while Huma and Hina have cited personal reasons.
A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned actors Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, they have sought one week time to revert to the central probing agency, reported News18 on 6 October.
