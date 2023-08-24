Mahadev online app case: ED arrests Chhattisgarh Police ASI, 2 hawala operatives1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:40 PM IST
ED arrests Chhattisgarh Police ASI and hawala operators in money laundering case. Multiple searches conducted.
Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chattisgarh Police ASI Chandrabhushan Verma along with Hawala operators Anil and Sunil Damani under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The arrests were part of the central agency's ongoing probe in the Mahadev Online Book APP case and the accused have been sent into 6 days of ED custody.