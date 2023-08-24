comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 12:40:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.75 -0.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 577.4 0.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.5 -0.45%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.2 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 250.75 0.46%
Business News/ News / India/  Mahadev online app case: ED arrests Chhattisgarh Police ASI, 2 hawala operatives
Back

Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chattisgarh Police ASI Chandrabhushan Verma along with Hawala operators Anil and Sunil Damani under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The arrests were part of the central agency's ongoing probe in the Mahadev Online Book APP case and the accused have been sent into 6 days of ED custody. 

According to news agency ANI, ED conducted search operations at multiple operations on August 21 and August 23 before making the arrest and various incriminating documents were found in these searches.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that ED had conducted raids on the premises linked to former Punjab minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu among others as part of the money laundering investigation. 

ED had conducted raids at around 10 premises in Ludhiana along with other nearby locations under the provisions of PMLA. The raids were also being conducted at the premises of some of the close aides of the Congress leader including former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Subramanian and municipal councillor Sunny Bhalla.

The investigation by ED is linked to the alleged allegation of receiving kickbacks through conduits for compromising the quality and conditions for food procurement and transportation. Ashu had earlier also been arrested by the Punjab vigilance bureau but later granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

 

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App