Mahadev online app case: ED arrests Chhattisgarh Police ASI, 2 hawala operatives

Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chattisgarh Police ASI Chandrabhushan Verma along with Hawala operators Anil and Sunil Damani under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The arrests were part of the central agency's ongoing probe in the Mahadev Online Book APP case and the accused have been sent into 6 days of ED custody.

According to news agency ANI, ED conducted search operations at multiple operations on August 21 and August 23 before making the arrest and various incriminating documents were found in these searches.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that ED had conducted raids on the premises linked to former Punjab minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu among others as part of the money laundering investigation.

ED had conducted raids at around 10 premises in Ludhiana along with other nearby locations under the provisions of PMLA. The raids were also being conducted at the premises of some of the close aides of the Congress leader including former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Subramanian and municipal councillor Sunny Bhalla.

The investigation by ED is linked to the alleged allegation of receiving kickbacks through conduits for compromising the quality and conditions for food procurement and transportation. Ashu had earlier also been arrested by the Punjab vigilance bureau but later granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

