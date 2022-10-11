Mahakal Lok corridor inaugurated by PM Modi in Ujjain. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Mahakal Lok corridor at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. PM Modi dedicated tot he nation the first phase of the ₹850 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project in Ujjain.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Mahakal Lok corridor at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. PM Modi dedicated tot he nation the first phase of the ₹850 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project in Ujjain.
Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around ₹850 crore.
Modi, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole), entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Mahakal temple at around 6 PM. He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Phase-I of the 'Mahakal Lok' project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.
"Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around ₹850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases," said the PMO.
The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path.
The mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as the Act of creation, the Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others.
The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras.
Earlier, the prime minister arrived at Indore airport from Ahmedabad where he was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya.
Later, he flew to Ujjain in a chopper where he was received by the governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chouhan.
