Home >News >India >Mahakaleshwar temple allows entry of devotees from outside M.P. from Monday
Priests offering prayer at Mahakaleshwar temple (ANI)
Priests offering prayer at Mahakaleshwar temple (ANI)

Mahakaleshwar temple allows entry of devotees from outside M.P. from Monday

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 07:41 PM IST PTI

  • After imposing a 20 days ban on people from outside Madhya Pradesh in the temple premises, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain has allowed entry from Monday onward
  • Entry will only be done through pre-booking online system

UJJAIN : After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district's crisis management group on Sunday, he added.

The management committee of the temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' of Lord Shiva, had banned entry of non-MP devotees from July 20 to contain the spread of the infection.

In Sunday's meeting, it was also decided that owners of lodges and hotels in the vicinity of the temple will have to put up boards with their names, phone numbers etc. at the entry of their establishments.

Entry into the temple for people from MP is through online pre-booking at present.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout