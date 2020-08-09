Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Mahakaleshwar temple allows entry of devotees from outside M.P. from Monday
Priests offering prayer at Mahakaleshwar temple

Mahakaleshwar temple allows entry of devotees from outside M.P. from Monday

1 min read . 07:41 PM IST PTI

  • After imposing a 20 days ban on people from outside Madhya Pradesh in the temple premises, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain has allowed entry from Monday onward
  • Entry will only be done through pre-booking online system

UJJAIN : After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said.

After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district's crisis management group on Sunday, he added.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district's crisis management group on Sunday, he added.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The management committee of the temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' of Lord Shiva, had banned entry of non-MP devotees from July 20 to contain the spread of the infection.

In Sunday's meeting, it was also decided that owners of lodges and hotels in the vicinity of the temple will have to put up boards with their names, phone numbers etc. at the entry of their establishments.

Entry into the temple for people from MP is through online pre-booking at present.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated