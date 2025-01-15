An elderly man was killed on Tuesday after a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mahakumbh festival caught fire in Vrindavan. The vehicle had been travelling from Telangana to Uttar Pradesh with around 50 people when the accident took place. The group was en route to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh later in the night.

According to reports, the bus had been parked at a tourist facility in Vrindavan when it caught on fire with only one passenger still on board. Additional SP City Arvind Kumar said some pilgrims had ventured out to visit temples after the vehicle arrived at the Vrindavan Tourist Centre. Others had stayed back to prepare food and sounded the alarm when sparks were seen emerging from the bus.

The situation soon escalated into a massive fire — prompting people to alert the police and fire services. At this time one of the pilgrims had raised an alarm and pointed out that an elderly man — identified as Dhrupati — was still inside the bus. However the blaze had engulfed the entire vehicle by this time and fire teams found him dead inside the bus.

More than 40 crore people are expected to visit Prayagraj over the next 45 days to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam — the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. The massive spiritual gathering — held once every 12 years — will continue till February 16.

Over 50 million devotees have taken holy dip on the first two days of what is considered to be the biggest gathering of human beings on the planet.

Key bathing dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).