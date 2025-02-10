Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees face ‘world’s biggest traffic jam’ extending upto 300 km; many stuck for more than 11 hours

Devotees flock to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, the largest religious gathering, facing severe traffic congestion. Many are stranded for over 11 hours, with jams extending 300 kilometers. 

Livemint
Published10 Feb 2025, 08:41 AM IST
Mahakumbh 2025: Several pilgrims have complained about massive traffic jam on their way to Ayodhya

Crores of devotees arrive at Prayagraj to take holy dip in Mahakumbh 2025, which has been touted as the world's largest religious gathering. Due to unprecedented congestion on routes to Prayagraj, several devotees are stuck in traffic jam for more than 11 hours. 

The massive traffic congestion on routes leading to Prayagraj stretches up to 300 kilometres, as large number of devotees arrive at Mahakumbh 2025, reported Hindustan Times. Several devotees shared their experience on social media and many vented out their frustation towards mismanagement. 

A social media user, Bhaskar Sarma, shared his experience of attending Mahakumbh 2025, in a series of posts on X. 

“Stuck in brutal traffic, with people saying there's a 20 km jaam all the way to the Kumbh site. Would have gotten out and walked, except 27 kms under the hot sun and bad dust pollution might not be that optimal,” read one of the posts by Sarma on February 7.

(More to come)

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 08:41 AM IST
