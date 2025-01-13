Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins today: More than 40 lakh devotees braved the chilling winter to take a holy dip at Sangam as Maha Kumbh Mela which began at Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes on the beginning of the 45-day-long spiritual event.
“Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony,” read a post by Modi on X.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in a social media post, called Maha Kumbh 2025 a symbol of “unity in diversity” as it provides an “encounter with Sanatan along the welfare of humanity”
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Maha Kumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.