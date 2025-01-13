Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins today: More than 40 lakh devotees braved the chilling winter to take a holy dip at Sangam as Maha Kumbh Mela which began at Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes on the beginning of the 45-day-long spiritual event.

“Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony,” read a post by Modi on X.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in a social media post, called Maha Kumbh 2025 a symbol of “unity in diversity” as it provides an “encounter with Sanatan along the welfare of humanity”

Maha Kumbh 2025 Shahi Snan today, see photos

Mahakumbh begins today: Sangam --- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers

So far, more than 40 lakh people have taken a dip,said Maha Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand.

What is the significance of Paush Purnima? It occurs on the 15th day of Shukla Paksh

