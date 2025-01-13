Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees take holy dip as 45-day-long spiritual event kicks off today | Check spectacular pics

Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees take holy dip as 45-day-long spiritual event kicks off today | Check spectacular pics

Livemint

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the Maha Kumbh from January 13 to February 26 will enhance India's cultural and religious traditions. The event commenced in Prayagraj, attracting over 40 lakh devotees for a holy dip, symbolizing unity in diversity and spiritual heritage.

Mahakumbh 2025 begins today: An aerial view of Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins today: More than 40 lakh devotees braved the chilling winter to take a holy dip at Sangam as Maha Kumbh Mela which began at Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes on the beginning of the 45-day-long spiritual event.

“Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," read a post by Modi on X.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in a social media post, called Maha Kumbh 2025 a symbol of “unity in diversity" as it provides an “encounter with Sanatan along the welfare of humanity"

Maha Kumbh 2025 Shahi Snan today, see photos
Mahakumbh begins today: Sangam --- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers
So far, more than 40 lakh people have taken a dip,said Maha Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand.
What is the significance of Paush Purnima? It occurs on the 15th day of Shukla Paksh
PM Modi extended wishes over the beginning of the 45-day long spiritual event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Maha Kumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.