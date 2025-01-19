Maha Kumbh: Drone visuals show the major fire that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday, January 19, reported the news agency PTI.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Rajnath Singh takes a dip at Triveni Sangam

Multiple media reports from the location suggest that the fire at the Gita Press tent was fueled by the explosion of two gas cylinders and then quickly spread to nearby tents, shooting thick black smoke over Maha Kumbh Mela.

Media agencies also reported that fire personnel and ambulances reached the scene soon after the incident to extinguish the fire. A cylinder blast led to a massive fire in Mahakumbh 2025, said Kumbh Mela's Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma, cited the news agency ANI on Sunday.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Revisiting the spiritual essence of Simhasth Kumbh Mela

Sharma also said that the fire engulfed 18 tents, and 15 fire tenders are trying to contain the spreading blazing inferno.

When did the fire break out? The Maha Kumbh Mela fire broke out at 4:30 p.m. under the railway bridge near Sector 19 in the tent of Gita Press. Initially, the fire spread to the nearby 10 tents before spreading more to the neighbouring regions.

Also Read | ISKCON partners with Adani Group to provide meals to one lakh devotees at Kumbh

“The fire broke out at 4.30 pm in sector 19 in the tent of Gita press. The fire spread to the nearby 10 tents. The police and administration team reached the spot. The fire has been extinguished. There is no information of any casualty. The situation is under control,” said Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mahakumbh Mela Vaibhav Krishan said that a survey is underway which is set to determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire. He also assured that the fire is currently under control.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Mahakumbh 2025 mela and took cognizance of the fire incident, speaking to the officials and fire fighting teams on site.