The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, in Prayagraj.

Extensive preparations are currently underway in Uttar Pradesh as Prayagraj prepares to host the Mahakumbh festival — held once every 12 years. The city will receive an estimated 40 to 45 crore visitors later this month as the centuries-old celebration commences on January 13.

Seers from several major akhadas have already arrived at the campsite with visuals showing a festive atmosphere on Friday. The growing list included the Niranjani Akhada, the Ahwan Akhada, and the Juna Akhada — the largest such grouping in the Sanyasi tradition.

Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Akhara were seen entering the Mahakumbh camp clad in saffron and covered in ashes. They were accompanied by the beating of the Damaru (a small two-headed drum) and chanting the name of Mahadev. Some sadhus were seen riding horses.

A Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara devotee performs fire breathing stunts in a procession towards the Sangam during the first 'royal entry' for the Mahakumbh festival

Sadhus participate in aarti during evening prayers at Atal Akhara camp ahead of the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj

Meanwhile, the saints of Atal Akhara also arrived at the Mahakumbh camp in a grand procession, warmly welcomed by police officials with garlands. Immersed in ashes, wearing garlands, riding horses, and beating drums, they entered the camp area. Some seers were also seen walking with the Akhara's flags.

Foreign tourists watch a saint of Agni Akhada performing arti of the Akhada deity in his camp ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

'Sadhus' of 'Shree Mahanirvani Akhada' take part in the 'Chavni Pravesh' towards Sangam in Prayagraj

Comprehensive disaster management preparations have also been ensured in case any emergency arises during the event. Visuals shared online showed the police administration and various disaster management services holding a series of drills as they prep for the grand event.

A drill was organised at the Mela Police Line on Friday to practice several scenarios including the handling of biological, chemical, nuclear, and radiological disasters.

National Disaster Response Force, police and Bomb Disposal Squad members during a joint mock drill in Prayagraj ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela

Work is also underway to start the first gaming zone of North Central Railway near platform 6 at Prayagraj Junction ahead of the event. This gaming zone will be equipped with a high-end gaming VR cricket box, a motion theatre, PC games, arcade games, a jungle safari, air hockey and VR games.

Passengers can enjoy a variety of games ranging from classic to modern arcade games. This zone has been created to provide a unique entertainment experience to the passengers.

