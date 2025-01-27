Mahakumbh 2025: As Mahakumbh 2025 progresses, travellers to Prayagraj are facing steep airfare increases. Return tickets from Chennai for travel on January 28 and returning on January 30 are priced above ₹30,000, while fares from Kolkata exceed ₹32,500.

Passengers from Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi see fares over ₹53,500. Similar price hikes are expected for key snan dates, like Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivratri on February 26.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

A screenshot from the Ixigo flight booking website shows the soaring prices for a 'one-way' January 31 Bengaluru to Prayagraj flight.

Earlier on January 25, DGCA in a post on X said, “In view of likely surge in demand, DG (CA) met airlines on 23 January 2025 and urged them to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalize fares.”

Mahakumbh 2025: Holy dip As the largest religious gathering continues, a large number of devotees bathed at the Sangam Triveni Ghat in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh city on Monday.

By 8 am on Monday, over 4.66 million devotees had taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh, according to a statement quoted by ANI.

More than one million Kalpwasis are currently at the Sangam, and the total number of devotees who have bathed at the Sangam until Sunday reached 130.2 million.

In line with tradition, pilgrims gather at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the now-extinct Saraswati rivers—to take a holy dip, believed to cleanse sins and grant moksha (liberation). Deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event marks a celestial alignment that creates a sacred time for spiritual purification and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is set to welcome over 45 crore visitors, making it a historic occasion for India.