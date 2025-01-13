Mahakumbh 2025 - 45-day grand event in Uttar Pradesh - is all set to offer unique experiences to the visitors. One of the main attraction is the helicopter joyride, the prices of which has been slashed by more than half.
The helicopter ride fare costs ₹3,000 but for the event it has been reduced to just ₹1,296 per person.
Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh mentioned that the seven to eight-minute helicopter ride would begin today, January 13, with a digital launch. It would enable tourists and devotees to get an unparalleled aerial view of the grand Mahakumbh area.
The ride can be booked online through www.upstdc.co.in and will be facilitated by Pawan Hans, an undertaking of the Government of India.
The rides will operate "continuously" depending on weather, the statement said. The UP Tourism and Culture Department has also made preparations for water and adventure sports at the fair site.
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Tourism and Culture Department has made preparations to offer an adventurous and exciting experience to tourists interested in water sports and adventure sports.
The necessary arrangements have been made at designated locations within the Mahakumbh Mela area.
The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).
