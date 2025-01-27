Why PM Modi chose February 5 for his sacred dip at Mahakumbh 2025 | Political significance and spiritual symbolism

Mahakumbh 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Mahaumbh at Prayagraj on February 5. Modi is expected to take the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the same day.

Preparations are underway for his visit, with PM Modi choosing February 5 for his Shahi Snan, or royal bath. The date, which carries a spiritual significance, is also voting day for Delhi Elections 2025.

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: Amit Shah takes holy dip in Prayagraj

Home Minister Amit Shah took the holy dip at the Mahakumbh 2025 today. The Prime Minister is scheduled to take the holy dip in the Ganga, perform aarti of the river and offer prayers, as per media reports. Later, he may visit Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop and Bade Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers.

Advertisement

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Mahakumbh, which began on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout. Over 110 million devotees took a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days on Sunday.

February 5 – Magh Ashtami February 5 has its own spiritual significance. The day coincides with Magh Ashtami, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar known for devotion and acts of charity.

Advertisement

Magh Ashtami falls on the eighth day of the sacred Magh month, coinciding with the period of Gupt Navratri, according to Hindu scriptures. This day is believed to be highly auspicious for meditation, charity, and taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

February 5 also aligns with Bhishma Ashtami, a day rooted in the Mahabharata. On this day, Bhishma Pitamah, lying on his bed of arrows, waited for the Sun's transition into Uttarayan (northward movement) and Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) before departing from his mortal life. With Lord Krishna by his side, Bhishma attained moksha (liberation) on the eighth day of Magh month.

Advertisement

This day is commemorated in Hindu tradition to honor Bhishma’s spiritual journey and unwavering dedication, adding another layer of significance to February 5.