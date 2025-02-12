The Maghi Purnima sacred bath began early Wednesday as millions of devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj amid elaborate traffic, crow control and safety measures.

Lakhs of devotees have already taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and other ghats since the bathing started early morning.

"We have made elaborate arrangements during the previous 'snan' on Basant Panchami too. Our arrangements have been further augmented this time. More deployment has been done at all the pressure points. Along with that, we are briefing people to ensure a smooth movement," Kumbh SSP Rajesh Dwivedi said, PTI reported.

Officials said the state transport department has arranged 1,200 additional shuttle buses, which will be available every 10 minutes, for the return of the devotees.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering,

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima.

In an X post, he wrote, "Hearty congratulations to all the devotees and residents of the state on the holy bathing festival Magh Purnima! Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for holy bath in the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj today! May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati fulfill everyone's wishes, this is my wish."

Officials said they have made elaborate arrangements for the occasion to ensure the devotees take the sacred bath without any hassle.

The fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government said that there are only 14 days left before the Maha Kumbh ends. More than 45 crore people have dipped in the Sangam since the grand religious event started on January 13.