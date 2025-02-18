As the Maha Kumbh Mela nears its conclusion, Prayagraj is seeing a surge in crowds at the railway station, with devotees continuing to flock to the Sangam for a holy dip.

In response, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna stated that authorities are on high alert, and additional personnel will be deployed at all sensitive locations on February 26, the day of the final snan of the Mahakumbh.

"Instructions have been given at the traffic diversion points of Kumbh Mela area that if there is a traffic diversion point near any examination centre, students should be allowed to go to their examination centres. They should not face any problems... The crowd going from Kumbh is being sent through the regulated route. We are alert. The 'snan' of 26 February is still left, for this, we will deploy personnel at all sensitive places...," Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna told ANI.

So far, over 52 crore devotees have participated in the holy dip at the world’s largest human gathering. On Monday, a massive influx of devotees was observed at the Prayagraj Railway station.

Police officials remained on high alert to manage the overwhelming crowd.

On Sunday, the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, G.P. Singh, reviewed the security arrangements for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and praised the "fine synergy" between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF, and all other agencies involved in the event.

The X account of CRPF mentioned, "In Prayagraj, DG GP Singh assessed security arrangements for Mahakumbh, guiding CRPF officials on balancing vigilance with seamless public assistance."

"He appreciated the fine synergy between UP Police, CRPF, and all agencies involved while commending their hard work so far in maintaining security," the post added.

To manage the increased passenger traffic during the Mahakumbh Mela and in light of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has announced the operation of four special trains to ensure smooth travel for both devotees and travellers.

These special trains are introduced to ease the extra rush and provide added convenience during the Mela.

Mahakumbh 2025 last snan on February 26 The Maha Kumbh will end on February 26 with the last major 'snan' on the occasion of Mahashivratri. This will be the final and most significant snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.