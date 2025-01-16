Mahakumbh 2025: Kaante Wale Baba has laid on thorns for over 50 years, attributing his ability to God's glory. He donates half of his earnings and uses the rest for expenses. Other viral saints include IITian Baba, who left a corporate career for spirituality

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Several videos of seers and saints with unique names and appearances from Prayagraj have gone viral on social media. One of them is Ramesh Kumar Manjhi, aka Kaante Wale Baba, who visits every Kumbh Mela and lays down on a bed of thorns as an act of devotion.

Kaante Wale Baba has been performing the act for the past thirty years and claims that it is all “God's glory," which makes him capable of performing such a difficult act.

Kaante Wale Baba at Mahakumbh 2025 | Watch video

“It is all god's glory that helps me do this (lay on thorns)... I have been doing this every year for the last 40-50 years... I do it because it benefits my body... It never hurts me... I donate half of the 'dakshina' I get and use the rest to meet my expenses," the saint told ANI.

Apart from Kaante Wale Baba, videos of saints like Chhotu, Chabhi Wale Baba, Bavander, and Splendor Baba have also gone viral online.

A few days ago, IITian Baba's story of leaving the corporate world to embrace spirituality amazed the internet. In the viral video, IITian Baba shared that he had pursued aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay. After pursuing the degree, he also tried to find meaning in life and pursued his passion for photography. But he ended up as a saint to find the "true meaning of life".

Meanwhile, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries arrived at Arail Tent City in Prayagraj on Wednesday evening. The delegation is scheduled to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.