Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, on Tuesday, February 25, during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

After taking the holy dip, Sharma chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ while speaking to ANI.

Nupur Sharma was suspended from the BJP in June 2022 after her controversial statement against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

Nupur Sharma's controversial statement The Delhi-based politician and former BJP spokesperson made controversial comments in a TV debate, sparking global outrage. The Supreme Court criticised Sharma and said, “She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country."

Her remarks were also criticised by several Islamic nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran.

Sharma also apologised for her remarks, stating that she did not intend to hurt religious feelings.

Nupur Sharma apologised “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi,” Nupur Sharma said in a statement.

However, the SC said that her apology was conditional and very late.

The bench said,"her apology came too late and that too conditionally saying if religious sentiments are hurt and so on. She should have been on TV immediately and apologised to the nation."

“I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect toward our Mahadev, and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt the religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.”