Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1 crore devotees take holy dip today as Maha Shivratri to mark grand conclusion of the mega-event

Mahakumbh 2025: Over one crore devotees have taken holy dip since Wednesday morning on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The festival will also mark the conclusion of the mega-religious festival in Prayagraj today.

As per Uttar Pradesh government, over 1.01 crore Indians have taken holy dip at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh 2025 on Wednesday. The total number of devotees who have arrived in Prayagraj for the grand religious event stands at 64.77 crore, as on Wednesday at 12 pm.

Mahakumbh 2025: Large number of devotees arrive in Prayagraj | Watch A large number of devotees are arriving in Prayagraj since morning to take holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police officials are on high alert on the last day of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The police have conducted a boat patrol to prevent any untoward incident.

"Today is the last 'snan parv' at Maha Kumbh on Mahashivratri. Boat patrolling is being done by the Police. Those who have not put on belts on boats are being alerted. If any boat is operating illegally, it is being caught," Prayagraj Addl SP Shwetabh Pandey told ANI.