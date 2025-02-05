Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi takes dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj | Watch video

Mahakumbh 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took holy dip at Triveni Sangam during his visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. He was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Mahakumbh 2025 began on Paush Purnima on January 13 and is set to attract crores of devotees. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

PM Modi took dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025. He also offered prayers, chanted mantras while holding ‘rudraksha’ beads and standing in the river.

Following PM Modi's Mahakumbh 2025 visit, he is unlikely to attend any other program and return. Earlier, it was reported that PM Modi will visit the State Pavilion and Netra Kumbh. However, his Prayagraj visit schedule has been revised.

Prior to taking holy dip at Triveni Sangam, PM Modi took a boat ride in the Yamuna river with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. This will be PM Modi's second visit in Prayagraj last three months.

During his visit to the city, he had inaugurated 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

PM Modi in Prayagraj As per Hindustan Times report, PM Modi landed in Prayagraj at 10 am and then reached VIP Jetty by Nishadraj Cruise. After staying there for nearly an hour, PM Modi took a ride on boat, along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Later, he took dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025.

After performing rituals at Sangam and taking holy dip he may return from the city as there is no official confirmation about his visit to key places in Prayagraj.

“The PM will take the holy dip in the Ganga, perform rituals and offer prayers. There is, however, no official confirmation whether PM will visit Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop and Bade Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers,” a top bureaucrat told Hindustan Times.

PM Modi visits Mahakumbh 2025 on Magh Ashtami PM Modi's visit to Mahakumbh 2025 coincides with Magh Ashtami, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar known for devotion and acts of charity.

Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh 2025 is being held in Prayagraj after twelve years. The religious congregation began on Paush Purnima on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

Over 3.75 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati river since Wednesday morning during ongoing Mahakumbh 2025. Large number of devotees are set to arrive throughout the day.

So far, the religious gathering has drawn over 38 crore pilgrims from across India and the world, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.