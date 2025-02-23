Mahakumbh 2025: Pilgrimage with a price tag? Visitors pay up to 300% more for flights, hotels as Maha Shivratri nears

  • Mahakumbh 2025: As the holy pilgrimage nears its end, 60 crore devotees have taken holy dips, with numbers expected to rise. But the ‘spiritual appeal’ comes at a cost; here's a look

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated23 Feb 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mahakumbh 2025: With Maha Shivratri just round the corner, India's largest religious festival —the Mahakumbh —is nearing its close. But the craze refuses to die down.

Around 60 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, and this number is expected to surpass 65 crore by the final ‘amrit snan’ on Maha Shivratri (February 26), mentions a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The pilgrimage, however, comes with a price tag. Devotees making their way to Prayagraj have found themselves paying up to 300 per cent more for flights, hotels and local transportation services, as compared to regular prices.

The price behind the pilgrimage

According to a survey by Local Circles, 87 per cent of air travellers to Mahakumbh paid around 50-300 per cent more than the regular airfare. At the same time, 67 per cent of the devotees who availed of rental accommodation such as hotels, tents, also faced a similar surge.

A quick glimpse at the flight prices also reveals a similar story. A one way flight from Mumbai to Prayagraj, on February 25, costs 21,500- 37,566. Quite strikingly, a late night flight on the last day of Mahakumbh costs 3 times less.

Mahakumbh flight prices
The pilgrim's woes do not stop right there. During special occasions such as the Mahakumbh, transport service charges also increase significantly, with devotees availing boats and other modes of local transport to reach the holy gathering. 18 per cent of the respondents in Local Circle's survey, who availed these services, said they ended up paying 300 per cent more than the regular charges.

Mahakumbh a global sensation?

Mahakumbh's appeal is not just limited to devotees within India. The nation's largest religious gathering has also drawn significant interest from other travellers across the globe. People from cities such as Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Doha have searched for travel to Prayagraj around the ‘shahi snan’ dates such as February 26, shows a report by travel portal Skyscanner.

Earlier, several international icons, including Coldplay front man Chris Martin, actress Dakota Johnson, and Laurene Powell, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, also attended the Mahakumbh.

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 01:45 PM IST
