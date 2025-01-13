The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela will culminate on February 26 with 40 crore devotees expected to take a dip in the Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh began on Monday with crores of devotees taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. The 45 day festival will culminate on February 26 — with 40 crore devotees expected to take a dip in the Sangam during this time. Against this backdrop, sisters Gita and Lalita devised an unusual method to ensure they did not loose each other in the crowd on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an NDTV report, the Jharkhand residents have been travelling through Prayagraj for the past two days while tied to each other. Visuals shared by the publication showed each woman wearing a bangle connected to the two ends of a red ribbon. They plan to continue travelling in this manner during the Mahakumbh festival.

Meanwhile officials monitoring the festival said more than 250 individuals had been reunited with their families after becoming separated in the initial hours of the festival. Millions of devotees gathered at Prayagraj on Monday as the Maha Kumbh Mela began with the Paush Purnima bathing festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 1 crore devotees had taken a holy dip in Sangam area by afternoon on the first ‘amrit snan’ day. Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said the rush of devotees had continued in the area and police personnel remained on site.

“In just the first one-and-a-half hours, our civil defence teams managed to bring back around 200 to 250 individuals to their families," Nitesh Kumar Dwivedi — a warden with Uttar Pradesh Civil Defence — told PTI Videos on Monday morning.

The UP government has implemented several several crowd-control initiatives to manage the enormous gathering — including 'Bhula-Bhatka' camps, police assistance centres and deployment of personnel on specially constructed watchtowers. These camps feature dedicated sections for lost women and children, along with 'Khoya-Paya' (Lost and Found) centres equipped with digital tools and social media assistance. Loudspeakers placed along the ghats are also being used to announce the names of missing people while police and civil defence personnel actively assist pilgrims on the ground. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}