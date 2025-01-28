Mahakumbh 2025: UP Police issue traffic advisory for Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan on Jan 29, check details

As lakhs of devotees prepare to flock to Prayagraj for the auspicious Mauni Amavasya on January 29, the UP Police have released a crucial traffic advisory. Learn about restricted routes, parking arrangements, and tips to ensure a smooth pilgrimage during this massive spiritual event.

Livemint
Updated28 Jan 2025, 01:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Mahakumbh 2025: Lakhs of devotees are set to take holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya on January 29
Mahakumbh 2025: Lakhs of devotees are set to take holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya on January 29

Mahakumbh 2025 Mauni Amavasya traffic advisory: Lakhs of devotees are set to arrive in Prayagraj for Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday, January 29. The Uttar Pradesh police have issued a traffic advisory for Parayagraj to ensure proper crowd management.

People travelling to Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, can ease their travel experience by avoiding restricted routes for travelling and parking on January 29. Here are key details on Prayagraj traffic advisory:

Mahakumbh 2025: Significance of Mauni Amavasya

Mauni Amavasya is also known as Maghi Amavasya. It takes place at the time of new moon and carries immense significance for Hindu devotees. Taking dip at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya during ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 is considered highly auspicious.

Advertisement

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Traffic advisory for Prayagraj

-There will be no entry of vehicles in the Mahakumbh 2025 area. The management has ensured special arrangements to avoid stampede like situations.

-No VIP access is allowed in the Mahakumbh area.

-One-way traffic will be allowed on pontoon bridges for better crowd management, in certain cases, many of these entries will remain closed on January 29, reported Indian Express.

-Kali 2 parking arrangement in Prayagraj: Devotees can park their vehicle near the temporary police station area near Alopi Devi temple through Baghambari road.

Advertisement

-Another parking arrangement is located below the Nagavasuki ramp via Hasimpur bridge from Balsan square.

-For devotees coming from Ashok Nagar and Katra area they can park their vehicles at Colonelganj Inter College and Muslim Hostel Ground Parking. Plot No. 17 Parking is available for people coming via GT Road, Jawahar Square, Harshvardhan Square and Bangar Square.

-People coming to take holy dip in Sangam from the old city via Yamuna Bank Road can park their vehicles near ECC Degree College and Jamuna Christian School Parking.

Advertisement

-IERT Ground Parking will be convenient for travellers coming from Mumfordganj via Mazar Square after crossing the IERT Over Bridge

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaMahakumbh 2025: UP Police issue traffic advisory for Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan on Jan 29, check details
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 01:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts