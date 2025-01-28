Mahakumbh 2025: UP Police issue traffic advisory for Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan on Jan 29, check details

Mahakumbh 2025 Mauni Amavasya traffic advisory: Lakhs of devotees are set to arrive in Prayagraj for Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday, January 29. The Uttar Pradesh police have issued a traffic advisory for Parayagraj to ensure proper crowd management.

People travelling to Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, can ease their travel experience by avoiding restricted routes for travelling and parking on January 29. Here are key details on Prayagraj traffic advisory:

Mahakumbh 2025: Significance of Mauni Amavasya Mauni Amavasya is also known as Maghi Amavasya. It takes place at the time of new moon and carries immense significance for Hindu devotees. Taking dip at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya during ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 is considered highly auspicious.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Traffic advisory for Prayagraj -There will be no entry of vehicles in the Mahakumbh 2025 area. The management has ensured special arrangements to avoid stampede like situations.

-No VIP access is allowed in the Mahakumbh area.

-One-way traffic will be allowed on pontoon bridges for better crowd management, in certain cases, many of these entries will remain closed on January 29, reported Indian Express.

-Kali 2 parking arrangement in Prayagraj: Devotees can park their vehicle near the temporary police station area near Alopi Devi temple through Baghambari road.

-Another parking arrangement is located below the Nagavasuki ramp via Hasimpur bridge from Balsan square.

-For devotees coming from Ashok Nagar and Katra area they can park their vehicles at Colonelganj Inter College and Muslim Hostel Ground Parking. Plot No. 17 Parking is available for people coming via GT Road, Jawahar Square, Harshvardhan Square and Bangar Square.

-People coming to take holy dip in Sangam from the old city via Yamuna Bank Road can park their vehicles near ECC Degree College and Jamuna Christian School Parking.

