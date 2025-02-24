Mahakumbh 2025: Taking strict action against the perpetrators behind misinformation related to Mahakumbh, Uttar Pradesh Police has registered thirteen FIRs against 140 social media handles.

Out of all the social media accounts targeted for spreading fake news, police took action against 34 for allegedly associating a past train accident with Mahakumbh. According to a Hindustan Times report, these accounts allegedly shared an old fire accident video and falsely linked it with the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that 13 FIRs have been filed against 140 social media handles for spreading fake news.

He also said that the UP police had made all the necessary arrangements for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival on February 26, 2025.

“13 FIRs have been registered against 140 social media handles that shared misleading content...Today, more than one crore people have taken a holy dip,” Vaibhav Krishna told ANI.

“Complete arrangements have been made for the upcoming Shivratri festival... Efforts will be made to ensure no traffic jams anywhere in the Mahakumbh area. All arrangements should run smoothly...No matter how big the crowd is, we are fully prepared,” he added.

Fake social media claims link old train accident to Mahakumbh 2025 During social media monitoring, police found that some social media handles had falsely shared a video of the 2022 fire in Bangladesh’s Parbat Express train and linked it to Mahakumbh.

Several social media posts claimed that over 300 people died in a train fire accident on February 14, 2025, while travelling to Mahakumbh, reported HT, citing police officials.

“Police confirmed the video was unrelated to Prayagraj and refuted the claims on social media. Cases have been registered against the identified accounts, and legal action has been initiated,” HT quoted SSP (Kumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi.

Mahakumbh 2025 Many devotees are arriving in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, President Draupadi Murmu, etc, have visited Sangam for the holy dip during Mahakumbh.

On Sunday, nearly 8.773 million people had taken the holy dip, reported ANi citing the information department of the Uttar Pradesh government.