CM Yogi Adityanath refutes high faecal coliform in Sangam water claim, says ‘fit to take a dip, perform aachman’

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted the water quality at Prayagraj during the ongoing MahaKumbh was fit to take a dip and perform aachman (drinking holy water).

The Uttar slammed the opposition for ‘spreading propaganda’ that the Sangam water was unfit for bathing.

The remark by CM Adityanath comes amid a row over a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report that found alarming levels of 'faecal coliform' bacteria in the Ganga in Prayagraj.

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, CM Adityanath said over 56.25 crore devotees have already taken dip during MahaKumbh.

Yogi Adityanath, citing Wednesday's Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPCB) report, said the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level was below 3 mg/litre and the Dissolved Oxygen (DO) level in the Ganga had improved from 5 mg/litre to around 9 mg/litre.

Faecal coliform, a key indicator of sewage contamination, should be within 2,500 units per 100 ml, as per the CPCB.

Faecal Coliform in Sangam Water at Mahakumbh? On Monday, in compliance with the December order, the CPCB submitted a report which showed that faecal coliform and biochemical oxygen demand levels in Sangam water did not meet the bathing criteria during monitoring carried out in the second week of January.

The NGT bench took the CPCB’s report on record on Monday and noted that the UPPCB did not file an action taken report in compliance with its December 23 order.

The CPCB report on water quality in the Ganga at Kumbh had said, “River water quality was not conforming with the primary water quality for bathing with respect to faecal coliform at all the monitored locations on various occasions. A huge number of people (are) taking a bath at Prayagraj during MahaKumbh Mela in the river, including auspicious bathing days, which eventually leads to an increase in faecal concentration.”

A December order had directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure that water quality in rivers Ganga and Yamuna was fit to drink and bathe in during the Kumbh.

‘Events related to the Sanatana Dharma is a crime…’ In his addresss at the UP Assembly, Adityanath also attacked the opposition for attempting to malign the MahaKumbh referring to remarks by Lalu Prasad Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The Samajwadi Party president asked what was the need to spend money on the Maha Kumbh. Lalu Yadav called the Kumbh 'faltu'. Another partner of the SP said the Maha Kumbh had become the 'Mrityu Kumbh'. If organising events related to the Sanatana Dharma is a crime, then our government will keep committing that crime," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also said, "Mamata Banerjee's statement is against the Hindus and Maha Kumbh. It is a disrespect to those who have faith in Indian culture. They should apologise to everyone for this."

NGT Raps Uttar Pradesh Government The National Green Tribunal Wednesday rapped the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the Uttar Pradesh government for not submitting adequate details on faecal coliform and other water quality parameters, such as oxygen levels, in the river Ganga in Prayagraj.

