Maha Kumbh boatman Pintu Mahara, who earned crores ferrying VVIPs, was jailed for ‘double murder’ in 2009

Mahakumbh saw several unique stories of individuals who rose to ‘fame’ from oblivion. While some faded back into anonymity, others found themselves on the wrong side of the law. One such case was the viral “IIT Baba”, who was briefly detained by Jaipur police for possession of ganja. Days later, it emerged that Pintu Mahara, a boatman from the Arail area of Prayagraj who reportedly earned ₹30 crore during Mahakumbh by ferrying VVIPs, is a history-sheeter accused of double murder.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Pintu Mahara is a history-sheeter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ of the Naini police station. Cases of several serious sections, including murder and attempt to murder, are registered against him. He is also accused of the heinous double murder that took place in Arail in 2009.

Who is Pintu Mahara? Pintu Mahara gained prominence after it was made known that the boatman from the Arail area of Prayagraj earned ₹30 crore during Mahakumbh while ferrying VVIPs and general devotees to bathing ghats facilitating their holy dip.

Mahara has 130 boats among his family members.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Pintu Mahara had taken lessons from the 2019 Mahakumbh Mela. He decided to expand the number of boats within his family from 70 to 130. The 2019 Mahakumbh saw an influx of 24 crore devotees, and the 2025 Mahakumbh hosted over 66 crore devotees.

Pintu Mahara belongs to a Family of History Sheeters According to Amar Ujala's report, Pintu Mahara's two brothers and father are also history sheeters of Naini police station.

Pintu is the third son of Bachcha Mahara, a resident of Arail. His father, Bachcha, had several cases registered against him, and he died during treatment while imprisoned. His elder brother Anand Mahara also had a criminal record, and many years ago, he was murdered in a boat in the middle of the Yamuna River along with two others.

Arvind Mahara, elder brother of Pintu, is also a history-sheeter registered at the Naini police station.

Dozen Cases Registered Against Pintu Mahara More than a dozen cases are registered against Pintu Mahara, according to Amar Ujala. These include cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, bombing and firing and other serious sections.

Take a look at them: Double Murder: In a 2009 double murder case in Lokpur, Naini, Pintu Mahara was arrested along with his brother Arvind Mahakar and two other young family members. The group was accused of killing Anirudh, alias Barru Nishad, and his younger son, Chhagan Nishad. The victims were shot dead by attackers who arrived in two vehicles. Following the incident, Pintu and others were taken into custody and sent to jail.

Murder Case: Pintu Mahara was named in another murder case in 2017. Gagan Nishad, the plaintiff in the Barru murder case, was attacked with bombs and bullets in 2017. A total of three people were injured in this, out of which one died.

Threatened From Jail: On August 28, 2022, a case was registered against Pintu Mahara at the Daraganj police station. It was alleged that while serving time in Sonbhadra jail, he had threatened the family of Barru Nishad and coerced them into testifying in his favour. A formal complaint was submitted to the District Judge, accompanied by an audio recording as evidence.

Extorting money to run a boat: On February 11, a case was filed at Mela Kotwali against eight individuals, including Pintu Mahara, on extortion charges and other offences during the Maha Kumbh.

According to Arail resident Shani Nishad, the accused assaulted his brother, Pintu Nishad, leaving him injured.

They allegedly threatened the boatmen, demanding ₹5,000 from each to operate their boats, warning that refusal would result in being killed and disposed of. It was also claimed that before this incident, the accused had forcibly taken ₹8,000 from both brothers.

Feud with Ganjiya family: The long-standing feud between the Mahara and Ganjia families in Naini has claimed many lives. Pappu Ganjia once narrowly escaped a violent ambush in Gaughat. The Mahara family also has a vendetta against Gagan Nishad following his father Barru's murder, further entangling the families in a cycle of violence.

