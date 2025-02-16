The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is aiming to set multiple Guinness World Records with their four initiatives including 15,000 sanitation workers, 300 people cleaning water stream, 1,000 e-rickshaws, and 10,000 handprint paintings.

The 2025 Mahakumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Which initiatives is Mahakumbh aiming for in the Guinness World Records? The team of 15,000 sanitation workers working together to clean the ghats

A group of 300 people cleaning the water stream at Sangam simultaneously

The e-vehicle parade featured 1,000 e-rickshaws moving together at the parade ground.

10,000 people creating handprint paintings in eight hours in the Ganga pandal

On this, reports said that Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government is coordinating with Guinness World Records to ensure all guidelines are followed.

Earlier on Friday, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Kumbh, Akansha Rana said that 300 workers who were cleaning the rivers at various locations were creating a Guinness world record. She further stated that the message of the cleanliness drive was to ensure the cleanliness of the rivers and water bodies.

While speaking to news agecny ANI, Rana added, “A Guinness world record is being created here, where 300 sanitation workers are engaged in river cleaning at various locations. We want to send a message to ensure the cleanliness of our rivers and water bodies. Tomorrow (February 15), we will create a world record in street sweeping, where 15000 sanitation workers will sweep the streets together...”