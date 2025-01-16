Mahakumbh mela 2025: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Prayagraj, warning of rain and fog conditions expected on January 17, 2025. This alert comes as the city hosts the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

Rainfall is anticipated to begin on January 18, with increased intensity expected in the hill states.

The IMD has indicated that temperatures may drop by 2-3°C over the next few days, leading to more pronounced fog conditions, particularly in northwest India.

According to IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy, the weather in southeast Uttar Pradesh is likely to be affected by a western disturbance currently over Pakistan.

This Western Disturbance is moving eastwards, due to which there's a possibility of thunderstorm activity in hilly areas and west Uttar Pradesh, and snowfall in hill states.

From 18-19 January, another Western Disturbance is expected to occur, IMD has predicted.

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy told ANI, "There is a possibility of rain and fog conditions today in southeast UP, where the Kumbh Mela is currently going on. Even if the fog is not too dense, its impact will be high, and because of this, we have issued an Orange alert for today and tomorrow in this area."

“Rain is expected to increase from 18 January, especially in the hill states. A third WD is expected on the 21-22 January. So there is a possibility of rain over planes,” the IMD scientist added.

On January 16, Prayagraj experienced a partly cloudy sky with light rain and dense fog reported in some areas. The IMD has cautioned that even if the fog is not excessively thick, its impact on visibility could be significant, prompting the issuance of the Orange alert for January 17.