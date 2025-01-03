Mahakumbh Mela 2025: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has launched a special webpage for the Mahakumbh Mela, scheduled to begin on Monday, January 13, ANI reported on Friday, citing IMD Director Manish Ranalkar.

The new webpage will provide weather updates every 15 minutes and give weather forecasts twice a day.

"For the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, IMD launched a special webpage today which will give weather updates every 15 minutes, and the weather forecast will also be available on the website twice a day," Ranalkar told ANI.

Additionally, Mahalumbh has been designated as a temporary district.

"Mahakumbh has been established as a temporary district. We have installed three new AWS, and in it weather updates from the Mahakumbh District will be available on the webpage every 15 minutes. Two digital displays will also be setup in the district for people to get real-time weather updates," the IMD Director said.

From January 1 onwards, Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Akhara arrived at the Mahakumbh camp with the beats of 'damaru' (a small two-headed drum) and chants of Mahadev.

Seers of Atal Akhara, a part of the Mahanirvani Akhara entered the Mahakumbh camp in a grand procession. They were welcomed by police officials with garlands.

They entered the camp area immersed in ashes, wearing garlands, riding horses, and beating drums. Some were walking with the Akhara's flags.

“Everyone should come to the Kumbh Mela to witness the unity of the people gathered here and try to promote and establish similar unity in their own countries,” ANI quoted Vishwasanand Saraswati, Acharya of Atal Akhada.

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Narendracharyaji Maharaj said that excellent arrangements have been made for this year's Mahakumbh Mela.

The Mahakumbh Mela is held once every 12 years. This year, it is scheduled to begin on January 13 and end on February 26, in Prayagraj.