Mahakumbh 2025: Ash-smeared Naga Sadhus and seers arrived at Triveni Sangam on Tuesday morning for the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti.
The procession of the Naga Sadhus before Amrit Snan, also known as Shahi Snan, consisted of thousands of seers who took the holy dip on Tuesday. Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to Northern Hemisphere, and the holy dip during Mahakumbh on this day is considered very auspicious.
Mahakumbh 2025: Why is Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti special?
The first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh mela 2025 is occurring a day after the first major snan which took place on Monday on the occasion of Paush Poornima. It is the first opportunity for devotees to witness the massive procession of seers at Mahakumbh.
On first Shai Snan, the Akharas will be participating in it.
Mahakumbh 2025: Amrit Snan at Sangam timings
The first Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh Mela began at 5:30 am on Tuesday, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI.
He also told the news agency that the common terms like Shahi Snan and Peshwi associated with Maha Kumbh have been replaced to Amrit Snan and Chhavni Pravesh.
Mahakumbh 2025: Check photos, videos of Naga Sadhus and seers' grand procession
Time slots have been allotted to seers of different akharas. According to ANI, the procession of Niranjani Akhara took the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh. Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti will also include Niranjani Akhada, Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara, Shambu Panchayati Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada, etc.
"It's a matter of happiness for us that Shmbhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together to have Shahi (Amrit) Snan. It has been a tradition that Naga Sadhus are kept ahead..." he said speaking to ANI.
Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Puri, president of Akhada Parishad, said, “All the akhadas have been allotted 40 minutes for the Amrit Snan. And all the akhadas will take holy dip, one after another."
Mahakumb 2025 key dates
Makar Sankranti 2025 marked the first Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh on January 14. Other key snan dates at Mahakumbh 2025 includes Mauni Amavasya (second Shahi Snan) on January 29, Basant Panchmi on Feb 3 (third Shahi Snan), Maghi Purnima on Feb 12, and Maha Shivratri on Feb 26.