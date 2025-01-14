Mahakumbh 2025: Seers and Naga Sadhu joined the procession to take first Amrit Snan, also referred as Shahi Snani, of the festival on Makar Sankranti, January 14.

Mahakumbh 2025: Ash-smeared Naga Sadhus and seers arrived at Triveni Sangam on Tuesday morning for the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The procession of the Naga Sadhus before Amrit Snan, also known as Shahi Snan, consisted of thousands of seers who took the holy dip on Tuesday. Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to Northern Hemisphere, and the holy dip during Mahakumbh on this day is considered very auspicious.

Mahakumbh 2025: Why is Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti special? The first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh mela 2025 is occurring a day after the first major snan which took place on Monday on the occasion of Paush Poornima. It is the first opportunity for devotees to witness the massive procession of seers at Mahakumbh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On first Shai Snan, the Akharas will be participating in it.

Mahakumbh 2025: Amrit Snan at Sangam timings The first Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh Mela began at 5:30 am on Tuesday, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI.

He also told the news agency that the common terms like Shahi Snan and Peshwi associated with Maha Kumbh have been replaced to Amrit Snan and Chhavni Pravesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahakumbh 2025: Check photos, videos of Naga Sadhus and seers' grand procession

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.

The day also marks the first First Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

Time slots have been allotted to seers of different akharas. According to ANI, the procession of Niranjani Akhara took the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh. Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti will also include Niranjani Akhada, Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara, Shambu Panchayati Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada, etc.

"It's a matter of happiness for us that Shmbhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together to have Shahi (Amrit) Snan. It has been a tradition that Naga Sadhus are kept ahead..." he said speaking to ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Puri, president of Akhada Parishad, said, “All the akhadas have been allotted 40 minutes for the Amrit Snan. And all the akhadas will take holy dip, one after another."