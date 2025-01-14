Explore
Business News/ News / India/  Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: Lakhs of devotees arrive at Sangam for first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti
LIVE UPDATES

Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: Lakhs of devotees arrive at Sangam for first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2025, 08:23 AM IST
Livemint

Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: Lakhs of devotees arrived at Mahakumbh for Amrit Snan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates:Procession during Chavani Pravesh of Panchayati Akhada Bada Udaseen underway at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh India on Sunday, January 12, 2025. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)Premium
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates:Procession during Chavani Pravesh of Panchayati Akhada Bada Udaseen underway at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh India on Sunday, January 12, 2025. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)

Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: Lakhs of devotees arrived at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip at the occasion of Makar Sankranti, which marks the first ‘Amrit Snan’ of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, the Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada also started their procession for the Amrit Snan.

According to the press release, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan.

14 Jan 2025, 08:20:21 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 Live:  It is the perfect opportunity to share Sanatan Dharma, says devotee from Russia

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Priyama, a devotee from Russia, expressed her enthusiasm for joining Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. She said that it is the best opportunity to share the Sanatan Dharma knowledge.

14 Jan 2025, 08:08:03 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Surendra Giri Ji Maharaj of Anand AKhara proceeds for Amrit Snan | Watch

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Surendra Maharaj Ji of Anand AKhara proceeds for Amrit Snan at Sangam. His procession is accompanied by bands and music.

14 Jan 2025, 08:04:15 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Why is Amrit Snan so significant?

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Shahi Snan, or Amrit Snan, is determined according to astrological calculations. The dates are significant and it is believed that bathing in the holy river on this occasion will cleanse one's body and his/her soul as well.

14 Jan 2025, 07:26:02 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Record number of devotees are set to arrive for first Amrit Snan today 

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: A record number of devotees will arrive at Mahakumbh for the first Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday.

The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh is special in many ways. It takes place a day after the first major 'snan' which took place on Monday.

14 Jan 2025, 07:09:21 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Lakhs of devotees arrive at Triveni Sangam for first Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Lakhs of devotees arrive at Triveni Sangam for Amrit Snan

