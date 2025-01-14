Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: Lakhs of devotees arrived at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip at the occasion of Makar Sankranti, which marks the first ‘Amrit Snan’ of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.
Meanwhile, the Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada also started their procession for the Amrit Snan.
According to the press release, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Priyama, a devotee from Russia, expressed her enthusiasm for joining Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. She said that it is the best opportunity to share the Sanatan Dharma knowledge.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Surendra Maharaj Ji of Anand AKhara proceeds for Amrit Snan at Sangam. His procession is accompanied by bands and music.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Shahi Snan, or Amrit Snan, is determined according to astrological calculations. The dates are significant and it is believed that bathing in the holy river on this occasion will cleanse one's body and his/her soul as well.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: A record number of devotees will arrive at Mahakumbh for the first Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday.
The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh is special in many ways. It takes place a day after the first major 'snan' which took place on Monday.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Lakhs of devotees arrive at Triveni Sangam for Amrit Snan