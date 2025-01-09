As the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 begins next week, the Indian Railways has made robust arrangements to ensure the safe and efficient travel of millions of devotees to and from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Railways has planned more than 10,000 trains for the mega religious congregation that will start on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

Sharing details of the comprehensive plan to handle the unprecedented rush of devotees, Railway Board’s Executive Director (Information and Publicity) Dilip Kumar said the Indian Railways would operate more than 10,000 trains, including 3,300 special trains, to cater to the large number of passengers travelling for the Sangam Snan, one of the most significant events of the Mahakumbh.

The special measures have been put in place to manage crowds, including colour-coded waiting and holding areas at stations for unreserved passengers, Kumar added.

"For people travelling to and from Sangam Snan, the Indian railways has provided more than 10,000 trains and 3,300 special trains. Colour-coded waiting and holding areas have been created at the train station for the unreserved class. RPF and GRP officers have been deployed to take travellers from their area to the train in a queue. A large unit of TTs from the commercial department has also been assigned duties," Dilip Kumar told ANI.

What all Railways has planned? An information booklet has been prepared in over 22 languages to provide essential details about travel, health services, and safety protocols.

To address the language barrier issue, announcements will be made in more than 12 languages to ensure that information reaches all passengers.

A large team of Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) from the commercial department has been assigned to assist passengers throughout their journey.

To ensure order and safety, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been deployed to escort travellers in a systematic manner from designated areas to their trains.

To provide accommodation for travellers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has set up a temporary "tent city" at Prayagraj.

To address first aid and other health issues, medical booths and small hospitals have been established at all major stations, with trained medical staff available round-the-clock.