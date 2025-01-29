Mahakumbh 2025 Stampede: Shahi Snan resumed at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, January 29, hours after a stampede -like situation killed 15 people in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Visuals emerged where Akhadas were seen heading towards Triveni Sangam with their deities for the Amrit Snan.

Helicopters were seem showering flower petals showered on saints and seers taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Wednesday, January 29.

Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara speaking to ANI after taking 'Amrit snan' said that after today's stampede-like situation in Maha Kumbh people from Niranjani Akhara are coming in small numbers to take a holy dip.

On Wednesday as lakhs lined up to take a dip in the Ganga River at Mahakumbh, a stampede-like situation occurred, killing at least 15 devotees. More than 10 crore people were expected to take the royal dip (Amrit Snan) on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya today.

What is Mauni Amavasya? Why Is It Important? It is believed abstaining from speech on Mauni Amavasya and taking a dip in the holy Ganga can purify one’s soul and bring mental stability and inner calm.

The Mauni Amavasya Tithi at MahaKumbh will end at 6.05 pm today.

This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

Mahakumbh Stampede 2025 – All You Need to Know Hours later after Shahi Snan resumed, members of Akhara's gathered in small numbers at Triveni Sangam on Wednesday to take an 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ Earlier several akharas have also postponed or called off the Mauni Amavasya' ‘shahi snan’, also called ‘amrit snan’ in view of the stampede The stampede reportedly broke out at the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh at around 2:30 am According to people in knowledge of developments, at least 15 bodies have been brought to the hospital, they told on condition of anonymity

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah called up Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take stock of the situation

6. Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had informed that till 8.30am, around 3.5 crore pilgrims have taken holy dip. “I appeal to the devotees, saints to not believe any rumour, they can take holy dip anywhere, it is not necessary to take a dip at Sangam nose”, UP CM told devotees at Mahakumbh

7. Opposition hit out at the Centre over the stampede, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge blaming “half-baked” arrangements and “paying more attention to self-promotion”

8. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that those responsible for falsely claiming a “world-class system” at the event take moral responsibility for the tragedy and step down from their positions

9. Notably, the Kumbh Mela, considered the largest religious congregation in the world, witnessed multiple stampedes in the past as well including in 1954, 1986, 2003, 2013